FOX61 Student News: Black History Month Town Hall in Norwich

From Norwich Free Academy

NORWICH, Conn. — Story By Karen Lau

The Norwich NAACP Youth Council organized a two-part Black History Month Town Hall series about the Community Policing Unit and the criminal justice system.

Students asked questions to panelists which included Norwich Police Chief Patrick Daley, Sergeant Nick Rankin, Officer Sarabeth Hanyckyji, Crisshaun Nelson-Jackson, Norwich City Council President Pro Tempore Mark Bettencourt, and Norwich Police Chaplain Chuck Tyree.

Students and panelists engaged in a powerful conversation about the movement for racial justice and police accountability, community initiatives, and the impact of policing on youth.

Students and audience members learned about the progress the City of Norwich has made since protests and marches occurred in the summer of 2020 and how they can get involved in groups such as Rose City United to build stronger relationships with local police officers.

