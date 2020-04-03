Person hit by state transit bus in New Haven

The man then fell to the ground and was struck by the bus.

A person was struck by a state transit bus Tuesday evening.

New Haven police said that they responded to the intersection of Elm and York Street on calls of a pedestrian struck by a bus. Officers found a 69-year-old New Haven man suffering from a broken leg.

Witnesses told police that the man was standing at the bus stop while the bus was pulling away. The man then fell to the ground and was struck by the bus. The man was taken to the local area hospital for significant non-life threatening injuries.