PURA hearing on United Illuminating proposed rate hike; customers can share their opinions

AG Tong is expected to testify at the hearing saying customers can't afford a rate hike right now

Today, United Illuminating (UI) customers will get to share their opinions on a proposed rate increase.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) is hosting a public hearing at 10 a.m., on UI's proposed rate hike, which according to Connecticut lawmakers, would amount to a 4.7 percent increase in the total bill.

Attorney General William Tong is set to testify at the hearing. He is expected to testify that Connecticut consumers cannot afford to pay any more on their utility bills.

He's also calling on UI to be part of the conversation on reducing ratepayer costs.

This proposed rate increase comes at a time when many people are already frustrated with their utility bills.

In July, people across the state reported a higher than usual bill for both UI and Eversource customers.

At the time, UI had said the hot summer and an increase in usage from people being home more often due to COVID-19 were the reasons its customers saw higher bills.

Written comments for today's hearing can be submitted at any time, and there will be an opportunity for public comment at the end of the hearing as well.