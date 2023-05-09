Williams had been drinking before fatal crash: Officials

Williams died in early January after being hit by a wrong-way driver on his way home from Gov. Lamont’s Inaugural Ball.

HARTFORD, Conn. — State Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams had been drinking and his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit when a wrong-way crash took his life in January according to legislative officials on Tuesday.

Speaker of the House Matt Ritter said in a statement:



“I was notified by the Commissioner of Public Safety that the report on Q Williams’ death would be coming out and that it would indicate that Rep. Williams was over the legal limit.

"It goes without saying everybody should follow the law, but in no way does it diminish the way we feel about Q or his legacy.”

Williams died in early January after being hit by a wrong-way driver on his way home from Gov. Lamont’s Inaugural Ball.

State police said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. and one of the vehicles erupted into flames following the head-on collision.

Williams first took office in 2019 and had been sworn into office hours before his passing for his third term serving the 100th district, which includes parts of Middletown.

Williams was a lifelong resident of Middletown and the first African American to represent the city in the Connecticut General Assembly.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.