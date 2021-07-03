Roxbury youth group plans a "rib rally" at Texas Roadhouse to help fire department restore PPE

Each ticket will cost 12-dollars and people will receive a slab of ribs, steak fries, peanuts, baked bread and a coupon for a free appetizer.

ROXBURY, Conn. — The Roxbury Volunteer Fire Department continues to receive help from the community. Most of the department's PPE - personal protective equipment - was destroyed in the arson firebombing incident one week ago.

A Roxbury resident and her youth group will be holding a rib rally at the Texas Roadhouse in Danbury on March 18th from 4 to 7 p.m. A portion of each ticket purchased will go directly to the fire department to restore their PPE.

Each ticket will cost 12-dollars and people will receive a slab of ribs, steak fries, peanuts, baked bread and a coupon for a free appetizer.

Just earlier this week, Ocean State Job Lot donated over 11-thousand dollars' worth of PPE, including N-95 masks and protective gowns.

"If any of us ever get hurt or our house catches on fire, the fire department and EMS respond and especially with COVID ... with everything that went on, their stock was damaged, so they have to replenish it all," said Cwen Cole of Roxbury.

"Everybody is there to help each other, and it shows that when things go wrong, people come together to help to get back on our knees," said Roxbury Fire Chief Todd Wheeler.