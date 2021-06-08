UHart names Sharon Beverly as new interim VP of athletics and recreation

Beverly has more than 30 years of higher education leadership experience in academic affairs, student affairs and athletics at private and public institutions.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — UHart has named Sharon Beverly as the new interim vice president of athletics and recreation.

According to the university, the position combines the leadership responsibilities of the Director of Athletics including, recreational health and fitness, intramurals, and club sports.

“I’m excited to join a great team at the University of Hartford,” Beverly said in a statement. “The Hawks have the capacity to continue building upon the great success of their programs and student-athletes."

She continued: "There are numerous opportunities ahead as we begin preparing for a transition to a Division III model. I am confident we will make great strides in the months ahead as we work towards continuing a goal of excellence for our coaches, staff, and programs.”

Beverly has more than 30 years of higher education leadership experience in academic affairs, student affairs and athletics at private and public institutions. Alongside that, she had a 20-year career as a head women’s basketball coach at three different institutions, including 11 seasons at NCAA Division I-member Fairleigh Dickinson University, where she was inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame.

“Dr. Beverly is the perfect individual to lead us through the next steps in building upon our foundation and positioning our athletics program for success in the future,” university President Gregory Woodward said in a statement. “Her depth of experience in all aspects of NCAA athletics, her passion for the student-athlete experience, and her accessible leadership approach will tremendously benefit our coaches, staff, and students.”

Beverly’s appointment will begin immediately and she will remain in the role until a longer-term strategy and search plan are established with input and collaboration across the university.

