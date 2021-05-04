Shelton police searching for man who tried to rob People's United Bank

The suspect is described as a thin, 6’4 white male, in his late mid 30’s wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue cargo pants, work boots, and a hat with “T” Logo.

SHELTON, Conn. — Police are looking to identify a suspect accused of trying to rob a local bank.

According to officials, around 10 a.m. Tuesday, a man went inside the People's United Bank in Stop and Shop on Bridgeport Avenue.

He handed a teller a note demanding cash and implied that he had a gun, police said.

Police described the suspect as a thin, approximately 6’4 white male, in his late mid 30’s.

He was wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue cargo pants, work boots, and a fitted baseball hat with a “T” Logo, officials said in a release.

The suspect immediately ran from the store and fled the parking lot in an orange Hyundai Tucson. Witnesses say the suspect vehicle appeared to be a newer model.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the man is urged to contact Shelton Police at 203-924-1544.

A $500 reward leading to an arrest is being offered by the Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering.

