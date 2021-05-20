Southington police chief's son arrested on sexual assault charge

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A local police chief's son has been accused of sexual assault.
Mark Daly, 24, turned himself in to the Southington Police Department last Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to a release, the warrant stemmed from an investigation into a criminal complaint alleging Daly had sexual contact with a 19-year old without her consent.
He has been charged with 4th-degree sexual assault.
Daly was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Friday, May 28.
No further information has been released at this time. The police department did not comment.
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.