Southington police chief's son arrested on sexual assault charge

The warrant stemmed from an investigation into a criminal complaint of 24-year-old Mark Daly having sexual contact with a 19-year old without her consent.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A local police chief's son has been accused of sexual assault.

Mark Daly, 24, turned himself in to the Southington Police Department last Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to a release, the warrant stemmed from an investigation into a criminal complaint alleging Daly had sexual contact with a 19-year old without her consent.

He has been charged with 4th-degree sexual assault.

Daly was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Friday, May 28.

No further information has been released at this time. The police department did not comment.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.