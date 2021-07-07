State police seek witnesses to fatal Good Samaritan crash on I-84

Police said a man who had stopped to help a disabled vehicle on the highway was struck by another driver.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are asking for witnesses who may have witnessed a fatal pedestrian crash to help with their investigation.

The crash happened Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 84 eastbound, just west of the exit 28 ramp in Southington.

Police said a car was driving on the highway in the far left lane.

A Good Samaritan, identified as 66-year-old Andy Azab of Watertown, was standing in the travel portion of the highway, according to police. Azab was attempting to help another driver whose car became disabled along the left side of the highway.

As Azab was assisting, he was struck by the car traveling eastbound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The car that struck Azab was towed from the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time.

If you witnessed the crash and/or if your vehicle has a dash camera, you're asked to contact Trooper Wilson at 860-534-1098 or email john.wilcon@ct.gov.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.