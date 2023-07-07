State police cruiser struck by loose tire on I-95 in Greenwich

No injuries were reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENWICH, Conn. — A state police cruiser on Interstate 95 in Greenwich was struck by a loose tractor-trailer tire, damaging the vehicle.

The incident happened around 2:47 a.m. on Thursday as the unnamed trooper was conducting a traffic stop on I-95 northbound near exit 5. The trooper was seated in the vehicle – which had its overhead emergency lights activated – when an unknown tractor-trailer drove by.

A tire from the tractor-trailer dislodged and struck the back of the cruiser. No injuries were reported.

State police shared a photo of the damaged cruiser on social media.

This incident was the second time this week that a state police cruiser was damaged on the roads.

On Tuesday, a trooper narrowly avoided getting struck by two vehicles skidding on the rain-soaked pavement in New Britain.

State police shared body camera footage from the incident on Route 72 soon after heavy rain passed through the state on July 4. One vehicle was able to stop before crashing into anything, however, the other can be seen on body camera footage crashing into the back of the cruiser.

Police said no injuries were reported. The cruiser and the other damaged vehicle – a 2013 Subaru Impreza – were towed from the scene.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.