Suspicious package found in Rocky Hill elementary school cause police, fire department response

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Police and firefighters have responded to Stevens Elementary school on Orchard Street Monday.

Rocky Hill Police dispatch said first responders arrived at the school due to a suspicious package found in the lobby of the building. The road is closed in front of the building.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department is handling the situation with police helping them.

The children inside the school have been taken out of the building to their parents and guardians.

Superintendent of Schools Mark Zito said Connecticut State and DEEP are helping Rocky Hill first responders.

Zito added there will be a delay for parents picking up their children until the suspicious package is removed and there have been no other unusual packages found at the town's other schools.

Children have been escorted out of the building and reunited with parents. The scene still remains active. https://t.co/xvm4CqzwON — Dave Puglisi (@DavePuglisiTV) April 5, 2021