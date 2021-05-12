19-year Torrington police sergeant fired after use of force investigation

Sgt. Gerald "Jay" Peters was the officer involved in the incident with a suspect in police custody back in May of 2020.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Officials announced Wednesday a longtime police officer in the city of Torrington has been terminated for his excessive use of force.

According to a release, Sgt. Gerald "Jay" Peters, a 19-year veteran of the department, inflicted the force on a suspect in police custody back in May of 2020.

The Torrington Police chief said the individual did not sustain serious injuries, however the incident was caught on police body camera.

An internal investigation determined that Peters violated department policy.

Chief William Baldwin added the incident does not reflect on the professionalism of the men and women who uphold the standards they took an oath to perform in the Torrington community.

The Litchfield State's Attorney called on Connecticut State Police to conduct a criminal investigation, which later found no criminal charges would be brought against Peters.

The department also ordered an outside independent investigation into the incident, which was completed in April.

Officials say Peters was terminated from service after the investigations, both internal and external, found he violated policy after the use of force seen in the video and using pepper spray on that suspect.

"The actions taken against this form of policy violation is indicative of my commitment to maintain the integrity and accountability of this department and that we continue to do the job that we are entrusted to perform," Chief Baldwin said. "I will continue to uphold my officers to the highest standards of this profession and agency."

