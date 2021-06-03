Truck explodes into flames in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — A plumber's service truck reportedly exploded into flames in Ridgefield this morning, sending the driver to the hospital.
Ridgefield Police say they responded to a report of an explosion in the area of 590 Danbury Road at 8:52 a.m. on Saturday. Once on scene police observed a service truck on fire in the parking lot of The Finch Building, a strip mall at that location.
Ridgefield Professional Firefighters and the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the fire, according to police.
The vehicle operator received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. The Ridgefield Fire Marshall responded to the scene and will be conducting the investigation into the cause of the fire.