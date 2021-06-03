Truck explodes into flames in Ridgefield

The vehicle operator received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — A plumber's service truck reportedly exploded into flames in Ridgefield this morning, sending the driver to the hospital.

Ridgefield Police say they responded to a report of an explosion in the area of 590 Danbury Road at 8:52 a.m. on Saturday. Once on scene police observed a service truck on fire in the parking lot of The Finch Building, a strip mall at that location.

Ridgefield Professional Firefighters and the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the fire, according to police.