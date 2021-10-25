Two die in separate East Hartford crashes

The first occurred Friday night, the second on Sunday afternoon

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes over the weekend.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a moped near the Rt. 5/15 on-ramp on Silver Lane.

Police said Manuel Suarez, 17, of East Hartford, suffered serious injuries and was treated by paramedics on scene, and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police. There were no other injuries reported. No charges have been filed at this time, investigation is ongoing.

On Sunday, around 4 p.m., police were called to a two-car crash in the area of Main Street at Sterling Road.

The passenger of one of the vehicles, 51-year-old Ronell Chaney of East Hartford, was treated on scene by paramedics and taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Two other occupants of that vehicle were treated for minor injuries at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. No charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

