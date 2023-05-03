Two fallen Connecticut firefighters to be remembered in National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Weekend

The two honorees from Connecticut are Fire Chief William Halstead and Firefighter Mathias Wirtz.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two Connecticut firefighters will be honored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation for the 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

The two honorees from Connecticut are Fire Chief William Halstead and Firefighter Mathias Wirtz.

Halstead, 73, was a Sandy Hook volunteer fire and rescue who responded to multiple calls on March 8, 2022. He became ill after arriving home after the calls and died due to a heart attack.

Wirtz, 46, of the North Haven Fire Department, responded to a residential structure fire on Dec. 26, 2022. He became ill while working the exterior of the home, operating an engine pump. He was taken to a hospital where he died due to a heart attack.

Each firefighter's name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices.

The memorial will go from May 6 to May 7 in Emmitsburg, Maryland. The tribute this year will honor 79 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2022 and 65 firefighters who died in previous years.

The two events are open to the public at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park on the grounds of the National Emergency Training Center at 16835 S. Seton Avenue.

On May 6 at 7:30 p.m., there will be the National Fallen Firefighters Candlelight Service. On May 7 at 10 a.m., there will be the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

There are also events during Memorial Weekend provided exclusively for the families and fire departments of honored firefighters.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.