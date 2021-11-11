Veterans Day events and ceremonies held across Connecticut

Towns and cities across the state are holding events and ceremonies to honor veterans.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Veterans Day is today and cities and towns across the state will be holding events to honor those who served this country.

New Haven - Celebrate Veterans Day with a free coffee and serving of creamed beef on a biscuit at the Trinity Bar & Restaurant (157 Orange Street) from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The event is organized by the VFW New Haven post 12150 and the American Legion New haven Post 210.

Additionally, veterans and citizens are invited to attend the City of NewHaven Veterans ceremonies which begin at 11 a.m. at City Hall (165 Church Street) with a wreath-laying ceremony.

Plainville -Plainville schools will be holding in-person events to honor Veterans Day at the middle school and high school.

The morning started with an indoor parade at 8 a.m. where local veterans and family members walk around the middle school, followed by breakfast.

Meriden - Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati will join Congresswoman Jahana Hayes and other state representatives at 1 p.m. to honor veterans. The event will take place at The Village at Kensington Place, 511 Kensington Avenue.

The Village at Kensington Place is home to 22 veterans including many WWII veterans.

Brooklyn - At AMVETS Post 47, they will be hosting their third year of providing free haircuts for veterans. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 660 Wauregan Road. No appointment is necessary.

Derby - Veterans Day ceremonies will be held at the John H. Collins Post 24 American Legion. Events begin at 10:30 a.m. and refreshments will be served after at the CWV Post 1562 at 112 Derby Avenue.

Windsor Locks - The New England Air Museum is premiering a new exhibit on the Polish Kosciusko Squadron 303 pilots who fought in the Battle of Britain.

Winston Churchill called it “one of the decisive battles of the war,” and according to many historians, the Battle of Britain would have been lost if not for the Polish airmen.

Hartford - Gov. Ned Lamont will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony in East Hartford at 10:30 a.m. It will be at the East Hartford Public Library at 840 Main Street, outside on the lawn near the WWI memorial.

Middletown - Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Lamont will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at 2 p.m. in Middletown. The ceremony will be held at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery located at 317 Bow Lane.

Manchester - At 10:45 a.m., a parade will begin starting at the American Legion Hall on Legion Drive.

From there, marchers will head to the front lawn of Manchester Memorial Hospital around 11 a.m. where there will be an outdoor ceremony. At the ceremony, Mayor Jay Moran, Representative John Larson, and other state representatives will place wreaths at the memorial in front of the hospital and make remarks.

Brunch will be served following the ceremony.

New Britain - Mayor Erin Stewart and other officials will hold a Veterans Day service at Central Park, beginning at 11 a.m. The service will include a wreath-laying ceremony for several monuments to honor those who served, and who are still serving.

Rocky Hill - Mayor Lisa Marotta, American Legion Post 123, and VFW Post 2138 will hold a ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. at the Rocky Hill Town Green. The ceremony will include a wreath-laying as well as a performance by Rocky Hill native country music singer Jordan Oaks.

Hamden - The Hamden Veteran's Commission and the Town of Hamden will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at the monument outside Hamden Middle School beginning at 11 a.m.

Old Saybrook - At the Kevin Edward Gentleman's Barbershop, veterans who bring a valid ID and a non-perishable food item to donate can get a free haircut. The barbershop is located at 787 Boston Post Road. Call 860-381-8804 with any questions.

Norwich - Easterseals Capitol Region and Eastern CT will officially open a center of excellence for active military, national guard, reservists, and veterans along with their families. The ceremony begins at 3 p.m. with an open house beginning at 4 p.m., located at 24 Stott Avenue.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.