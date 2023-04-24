South Windsor smash & grabs shatter sense of security for residents

Police say a string of vehicle smash and grab robberies took place in several towns under the cover of darkness from late Sunday to early Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn — Just imagine, you are fast asleep when all of sudden you are jolted awake to the sound of glass breaking and your car alarm blaring. That’s exactly what happened to dozens of people across Connecticut this weekend.

South Windsor Police are sharing information with other police departments following a string of vehicle smash and grab robberies that took place under the cover of darkness from late Sunday to early Monday. The incidents happened on Felt Road, the northern area of Avery Street, and Nutmeg Road South.

Police say typically these suspects will coordinate their crimes across multiple communities.

“We recommend not approaching them. We recommend calling 911 immediately,” said Sgt. Mark Cleverdon of the South Windsor Police Department.

“Even though the doors were locked they were just going to get in,” said victim Joe Chaisson, who has his family’s truck window smashed and the contents rummaged through. South Windsor is the latest Connecticut suburb to be victimized by these brazen thieves. “It’s just a bummer. We’ve got to get a new window and it just sucks for us,” said Chaisson.

The suspects targeted half a dozen streets and 20 vehicles overnight. They used to just check door handles. If it was locked, they’d move on. “Now they are breaking windows to get in cars at night. So I guess the light will go on and I’m going to get a camera,” remarked a South Windsor resident and break in victim who requested not to be identified.

His wife heard it all happen in the driveway at 4 a.m. “She got out of bed because she heard a bang and turned on the light and sped away,” said the resident.

Even posted video surveillance signs were not enough to deter a bold parking lot smash and grab at Lightning Fitness in South Windsor. FOX61 obtained images of the suspects and their getaway sedan.



“We keep our vehicles inside the garage,” remarked Marissa Streckfus of South Windsor. Residents said they take precautions, but it’s an issue affecting their quality of life. “Be as safe as you possibly can with your own belongings and hopefully the community can take a better turn so we don’t have this show up in the future again,” said Streckfus.

The problem is taking place all over Connecticut. About 40 vehicles were broken into over the weekend in Wethersfield and still more in Newington and Rocky Hill.

Police are reminding you, even if you witness the crime, don’t approach the suspects to try and intervene, just call 911.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.