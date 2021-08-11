Warrant reveals suspect confession, new details about UConn student's tragic hit-and-run death

Frederick Seymour, 58, of Suffield faces several charges in connection to the death of 20-year-old Meghan Voisine.

SUFFIELD, Conn. — A Suffield man accused of a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of a UConn student appeared in court Monday, and a judge increased his bail after he was deemed a danger to society.

“I am gravely concerned about public safety in this situation,” a Hartford Superior Court judge said during the arraignment.

Frederick Seymour, 58, turned himself in last Friday in connection to the death of 20-year-old year Meghan Voisine. Suffield Police said they were about to sign his arrest warrant when he walked into the department to provide a statement.

An arrest warrant, obtained by FOX61, revealed Seymour's confession and additional details about the tragic incident.

"I have been having trouble sleeping and I feel guilty about it," Seymour allegedly said. "And I want to do the right thing."

He described how he borrow a friend's car and had been smoking crack cocaine prior to the deadly crash. Police said his license was also suspended.

According to the state prosecutor, Seymour confessed to the hit and run, but Seymour shook his head.

“The defendant did turn himself in and he did confess. He does however, have a number of failures to appear. So, given that and the seriousness of the allegations, the state thinks an $800,000 is appropriate,” the state prosecutor explained.

The incident occurred on October 23 at the intersection of Thrall Avenue and Route 159 in Suffield. Meghan was crossing the street with friends at the time.

The warrant details how Meghan was on her way back from a house party in the area. She dropped her phone on the road and was struck as she bent down to retrieve the phone, along with some other items that had fallen from a compartment on the phone.

"She had a unique ability to forge special relationships with every person she knew," her obituary reads. "She brought joy, laughter and compassion to each of those relationships.”

Meghan's UConn sorority shared on social media that she was, “someone who could light up any room with her infectious smile, unforgettable laugh and endless love.”

Seymour has a lengthy history of past motor vehicle and drug convictions, FOX61 learned.

“There is a record in Massachusetts of reckless driving and possession, also possession of narcotics," the bail commissioner read aloud in court. "Also in Vermont, there is a DUI conviction from 2001 and 2008 a sale of narcotics."

His public defender said Seymour has been overwhelmed with family responsibilities.

“He resides with his father and Mr. Seymour indicates to me that he has been helping to take care of his elderly father and his mother who recently passed away,” they added.

In honor of Meghan’s memory, a fund has been set up in her name here at Suffield Community Aid, with money designated to help young people in the community.

Even if Seymour is able to post his $800,000 bail, the judge said he will be under a travel curfew. He is due back in court next on January 5.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.