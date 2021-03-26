Wilton woman accused of tossing dog out of moving car arrested on animal cruelty charges

Police say the beagle, as well as a cat are being removed from 56-year-old Helen Skulski's home.

NORWALK, Conn. — Police say a 56-year-old woman is behind bars after a reported incident earlier this month involving her beagle.

According to a release, a motorist called 911 on March 9 to report a woman had just tossed a dog out of the car while driving.

Police responded to the scene and located the dog safely on the side of the road with the motorist.

The beagle was brought to a local animal hospital for assessment and was found to have only superficial scrapes, police said.

Officials later identified Helen Skulski, of Wilton, as the dog's owner.

While investigating, the Norwalk States Attorney’s Office told police the dog was to be returned to Skulski until evidence of animal cruelty was found.

During a welfare check, a Wilton Animal Control officer found the beagle in good condition.

However, an ongoing investigation revealed evidence to support animal cruelty, police wrote in a release.

Skulski turned herself in Friday morning and was officially charged with Cruelty to Animals.

She is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Police say the beagle, as well as a cat, are being removed from the home.

