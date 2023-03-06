Stabbing suspect fights officers, injects fentanyl: Windsor Locks Police

The suspect was revived with Narcan, and then continued fighting police.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A Windsor Locks man stabbed another man, and when police arrived, the suspect injected himself with what officers believed to be fentanyl according to officials.

Sean Colgan, 43, was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

Police said around 9:55 p.m. on Sunday, they were called to a home on Elm Street for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, dispatchers relayed the information that Colgan was attempting to overdose on fentanyl and that he would attack police if he were still alive upon their arrival.

The victim, a man in his 30s, came out of the front door, suffering from knife wounds with blood on his face, body, and left leg. He Colgan as the suspect. Officers helped the victim and determined that Colgan was in a back room attempting to commit suicide by fentanyl injection.

Officers secured the home and spotted Colgan through a window pacing and visibly agitated in the dining room. Colgan claimed he killed a pedophile in Hartford.

Officers entered the room and saw and blood and Colgan who had a syringe against his neck injecting himself with suspected fentanyl. He would not release the syringe as he stepped toward officers saying he wanted to die.

Officers held their ground as Colgan began to feel the effects of the drug then became unconscious but breathing. Medical personnel gave Colgan multiple Narcan doses before he was revived and resumed his combative state. He was restrained and sent to Hartford Hospital. The knife was recovered at the scene.

Police said Colgan had came home under the influence of suspected drugs and threatened to kill people. His erratic combative behavior caused the victim to strike him with a baton in an effort to keep him from hurting those in the home. Colgan then stabbed the victim.

Colgan was secured at Hartford Hospital and detained until he is arraigned today.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.