After a thaw, winter returns to Ski Sundown

Five new inches of snow warmly received

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — “It’s phenomenal out there this is the best powder day we’ve had all year,” said snowboarder Adam Hanlon, as he entered the lift line at Ski Sundown.

Hanlon was among those who flocked to the ski slopes after a wintry mix fell across the state but, at Sundown’s elevation in New Hartford, most of what fell was snow.

“Five inches of snow, it's nice light snow, perfect and we’ve made a ton of snow, so we’ve got a really good base, and this is just icing on the cake,” said Bob Switzgable, the owner of Ski Sundown.

After record warmth on Wednesday, Friday brought a welcome reality – more of winter and more chances for skiers to make their turns in new snow.

Erin Laurer, from West Hartland, said, “This is what winter should be in New England.”

Garrett Fasbrook, who just finished his way down the slopes said it's been quite a week weather-wise.

"It’s such an amazing day today. I thought it was springtime – the squirrels were out, the birds were out but I guess Winter is back,” Fasbrook said.

New snowboarder Kevin Beares, from Avon, laughed and said, "This is incredible stuff; It's dreamy."

Switzgable said that he is hopeful about the weeks ahead after this latest round of winter weather.

“We always ski into March, sometimes we make it into April sometimes… it’s going to be a great weekend and we’re looking forward to it,” Switzgable said.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.