Court: Women-only gym areas violate state discrimination law

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Supreme Court has ruled that women-only exercise areas in gyms and fitness clubs violate a state law banning discrimination based on gender.

The court's 6-0 decision Tuesday overturned a lower court ruling and an earlier decision by a state human rights official.

The case involved two men who complained about women-only exercise areas at two gyms — an Edge Fitness Club in Stratford and a Club Fitness in Bloomfield.

The Edge Fitness Clubs said in a statement,

"While we respect the court’s decision, we remain proud to have offered the positive service of our women’s only studios to our members. We listened to our members and fought this case on principal (sic.), and we believe in fighting for women’s rights. At The Edge Fitness Clubs, we are committed to keeping our gyms a safe and stress-free place for women to work out."

The case drew high interest from a variety of advocacy groups. Justices ruled there is no implied customer gender privacy exception to a state law prohibiting discrimination based on gender.

