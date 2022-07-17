Connecticut Election 2022: Blumenthal, Levy go head to head for U.S. Senate

Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal goes head to head with Republican challenger Leora Levy for the U.S. Sentate.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The 2022 election brings Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Republican challenger Leora Levy head to head for Blumenthal's senate seat.

In 2010, Blumenthal was first elected to the U.S. Senate and was reelected in 2016. He has served in this position ever since.

The run came after five terms (20 years) of serving as Connecticut's attorney general.

Levy, who lives in Greenwich, currently serves as the Republican National Committeewoman for Connecticut since 2016. Former President Donald Trump nominated her as the U.S. Ambassador to Chile in 2019.

She has served as finance chair for gubernatorial candidates in recent elections including Tom Foley in 2014 and Bob Stefanowski in 2018, as well as for the Connecticut Republican Party from 2013 to 2015. She has also served on the finance committee for the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

With the issues on the table, both candidates are not surprisingly far apart.

Regarding gun control, Blumenthal and the other current U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy has been vocal in their push for more restrictions on gun access.

At the end of July, Blumenthal and Murphy joined eight senators to introduce legislation to combat the increase and proliferation of gun conversion devices.

Blumenthal also recently joined other Democrats in the Senate, calling for the senate to protect access to birth control and reproductive health care following the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The court's decision threw abortion-seekers back into the land of uncertainty regarding healthcare rights.

The Hartford Courant reported in July that in a mailer to Republicans, Levy described herself as “the only conservative, pro-life, pro-gun woman in this race.”

On Levy's website, she lays out her position regarding the war in Ukraine as well as with Israel and the Middle East. She also voices her stance on inflation and the fight against fentanyl.

---

Find everything you need below to ensure you’re ready to head to the polls.

Learn who's on the ballot this year with these voter guides:

Anyone encountering problems on Election Day should contact the Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or send an email to elections@ct.gov.

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.