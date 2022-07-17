x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

Connecticut Election 2022: Blumenthal, Levy go head to head for U.S. Senate

Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal goes head to head with Republican challenger Leora Levy for the U.S. Sentate.
Credit: FOX61
Blumenthal Levy

CONNECTICUT, USA — The 2022 election brings Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Republican challenger Leora Levy head to head for Blumenthal's senate seat.

In 2010, Blumenthal was first elected to the U.S. Senate and was reelected in 2016. He has served in this position ever since. 

The run came after five terms (20 years) of serving as Connecticut's attorney general.  

RELATED: Election 2022: Sen. Blumenthal, Levy go head to head for U.S. Senate seat

Levy, who lives in Greenwich, currently serves as the Republican National Committeewoman for Connecticut since 2016. Former President Donald Trump nominated her as the U.S. Ambassador to Chile in 2019.

She has served as finance chair for gubernatorial candidates in recent elections including Tom Foley in 2014 and Bob Stefanowski in 2018, as well as for the Connecticut Republican Party from 2013 to 2015. She has also served on the finance committee for the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

With the issues on the table, both candidates are not surprisingly far apart. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Regarding gun control, Blumenthal and the other current U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy has been vocal in their push for more restrictions on gun access.

At the end of July, Blumenthal and Murphy joined eight senators to introduce legislation to combat the increase and proliferation of gun conversion devices.

Blumenthal also recently joined other Democrats in the Senate, calling for the senate to protect access to birth control and reproductive health care following the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The court's decision threw abortion-seekers back into the land of uncertainty regarding healthcare rights.

RELATED: Live Connecticut Election 2022 coverage: Rep. Hayes, Geoge Logan cast their votes

The Hartford Courant reported in July that in a mailer to Republicans, Levy described herself as “the only conservative, pro-life, pro-gun woman in this race.”

On Levy's website, she lays out her position regarding the war in Ukraine as well as with Israel and the Middle East. She also voices her stance on inflation and the fight against fentanyl.

---

Find everything you need below to ensure you’re ready to head to the polls.

How to register.

Voting day essentials.

Absentee voting.

Additional information.

Learn who's on the ballot this year with these voter guides:

A look at the governor's race

Who is running for U.S. Senate in Connecticut?

Who is running for state Attorney General?

Who is running for State Treasurer and Comptroller?

Who is running for U.S. House?

List of candidates on ballot for Connecticut state representative

Connecticut state Senate candidates

Who's running for Connecticut's Secretary of the State?

Anyone encountering problems on Election Day should contact the Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or send an email to elections@ct.gov.

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

More Videos

In Other News

What issues matter most to Connecticut voters in the 2022 Election?

Before You Leave, Check This Out