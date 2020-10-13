Rep. Hayes Zoom event interrupted by racist comments

She was talking to residents of Newtown when the chat was flooded with N-word, derogatory music

WATERBURY, Conn. — A video teleconference held by U.S. Rep Jahana Hayes was interrupted by person or persons calling her the N-word and flooding the chat with derogatory comments and music Monday night.

Hayes said in a Twitter post, "So sorry to Newtown who had to endure this zoom bombing episode During our mtg these ppl continued to call me the N-word, play derogatory music & flood the chat with comments like this. This behavior is being normalized! We can ALL choose not to accept it. Please vote on Nov 3rd."

She posted a screen grab of the comments during the community meeting on her Twitter as well.

Democratic State Chair Nancy DiNardo released a statement on the zoom bombing:

"Yesterday, a U.S. Senator said the worst thing anyone could call a person is racist. He’s wrong. This happened last night during a community meeting in CT and it is far, far worse. This horrific attack must be denounced by all. It is beyond time for leadership that unites."

The first-term Democratic congresswoman, represents much of western Connecticut including Danbury, Meriden, New Britain and most of Waterbury.

She has been public about her recovery from COVID-19 over the past several weeks.

Last week she participated in a virtual debate with her opponent for the fifth district seat, David X. Sullivan.