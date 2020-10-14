Town of Vernon finds errors with absentee ballots

Impacted voters reported to the Town Clerk's office that they had received ballots for the wrong voting district, listing the wrong candidates.

VERNON, Conn. — The Town of Vernon announced Tuesday evening that "a flaw" in the Secretary of the State’s Centralized Voter Registration System has caused some voters to receive the wrong ballots.

Vernon Mayor Dan Champagne says the integrity of our voting system is essential to the democracy.

“We are taking steps to make sure our voters receive the proper ballots so that their votes count,” Champagne continued.

Town Administrator Michael Purcaro said it was a coding error that caused the wrong voting district to be listed on the mailing label.

The Secretary of the State’s Office told town officials that the same issue potentially affecting over 100 registered voters in Vernon, also impacted more than 30 communities across the state.

However, before contacting Merrill's office, the town was never notified of the problem.

“Despite this lack of notice or guidance from the State, the Town has implemented procedures to correct the problem and protect one of our most basic civil rights – the ability to vote in a free and fair election," Purcaro said.

“We have internal controls in place to ensure that the proper absentee ballot is mailed to anyone who requests one,” Town Clerk Karen Daigle said. “For those who received absentee ballots before the system error was discovered, we have procedures in place to verify, without opening the ballots, that the voter received the correct ballot. If an error is detected, we will contact the voter to ensure he or she receives the right ballot.”

The absentee ballots were mailed on October 2.