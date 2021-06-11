Legislative session called 'historic' for justice reforms

Bills that passed during the session that ended Wednesday included allowing the erasure of many criminal convictions.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut lawmakers and civil liberties advocates are calling the 2021 state legislative session historic for criminal justice reform.

Bills that passed during the session that ended Wednesday included allowing the erasure of many criminal convictions, limiting the use of solitary confinement in prisons, aiming to make jury pools more diverse, and expanding both the state’s landmark “red flag” gun seizure law and the definition domestic violence.

State Rep. Steven Stafstrom says there were very few areas of the criminal justice process that weren't addressed by lawmakers.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed the conviction erasure law Thursday but said he was concerned some violent felony convictions were not barred from being erased.

