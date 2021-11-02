Some Democrats say Lamont's budget falls short on equity

Democratic state Sen. Gary Winfield says what he saw in Lamont’s budget proposal is not equity.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Some Democratic state legislators are questioning whether Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s newly proposed two-year $46 billion budget does enough to address longstanding racial inequities that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The criticism Thursday comes a day after the Democrat said his plan attempts to help make “significant progress towards racial justice and equity” in Connecticut.

He says there’s a “significant focus” on education, housing, workforce development, health care, and criminal justice reform investments.