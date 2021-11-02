Some Democrats say Lamont's budget falls short on equity

CONNECTICUT, USA — Some Democratic state legislators are questioning whether Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s newly proposed two-year $46 billion budget does enough to address longstanding racial inequities that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The criticism Thursday comes a day after the Democrat said his plan attempts to help make “significant progress towards racial justice and equity” in Connecticut.
He says there’s a “significant focus” on education, housing, workforce development, health care, and criminal justice reform investments.
Democratic state Sen. Gary Winfield says what he saw in Lamont’s budget proposal is not equity. He says significant funding is needed to help communities.