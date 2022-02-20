Former Hartford Whalers GM, Hockey Hall of Famer Emile Francis dies at 95

He became general manager of Hartford from 1983-89.

NEW YORK — Emile “The Cat” Francis, the diminutive goalie who became a Hall of Fame coach, a general manager for the Hartford Whalers and general manager with the New York Rangers has died. He was 95.

The Rangers announced the death Saturday night. Francis was general manager of the Rangers from October 1964 to January 1976, also serving as coach for parts of 10 seasons during that time.

After he was fired by the Rangers in 1976, Francis was general manager of the St. Louis Blues from 1976-83, serving two stints as coach in 1976-77 and 1981-83. He became general manager of Hartford from 1983-89.

From North Battleford, Saskatchewan, the 5-foot-7 Francis was 32-52-10 with a 3.75 GAA in 95 NHL games in six seasons with Chicago and the Rangers.

