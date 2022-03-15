No. 4 golfer Patrick Cantlay joins 2022 Travelers Championship field

Cantlay played the lowest single-round score by an amateur in PGA Tour history when he shot a 10-under-par 60 in the second round of the 2011 Travelers Championship.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Patrick Cantlay is coming to TPC River Highlands for the 2022 Travelers Championship, organizers announced Tuesday.

Cantlay, currently No. 4 in the world, played the lowest single-round score by an amateur in PGA Tour history when he shot a 10-under-par 60 in the second round of the 2011 Travelers Championship as a 19-year-old UCLA student. It remains the best score of his PGA Tour career.

“Patrick has been playing some of the best golf on the PGA Tour in recent years,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “We’re thrilled that our fans will be able to watch the TOUR’s current Player of the Year, and we thank Patrick for his continued support.”

Cantlay has six PGA Tour victories to his name – four of which came in the 2021 season – and he is the reigning FedExCup champion and PGA Tour Player of the Year.

“From the first time he ever played in our tournament, Patrick made it clear that he would be a force on the PGA Tour,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “To see him go from a college amateur playing on an exemption to a multiple-time Tour winner who was voted by his peers as the top player is remarkable. It has been fun to watch his career unfold, and we are excited that he will be back competing in the Travelers Championship this June.”

Cantlay joins four other players ranked among the world’s top 10 – No. 5 Scottie Scheffler, No. 7 Rory McIlroy, No. 8 Justin Thomas and No. 10 Dustin Johnson – in the field for the 2022 Travelers Championship.

The tournament will be held June 20-26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.