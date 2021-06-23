Today at Travelers Championship: Celebrity Pro-Am

The Travelers Championship will take place June 21–27 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

CROMWELL, Conn. — The Travelers Championship Tournament begins today with the Celebrity Pro-Am.

It's also the first day that ticketed spectators will have access to the grounds for this year's tournament.

Last year, the typically raucous and lively crowd on the course all four days of play was silenced, as no fans were allowed in attendance at the tournament, and golfers played on an eerily quiet TPC River Highlands.

Celebrities taking part in the pro-am today include Chris Berman, Brian Boyle, Jim Calhoun, Mike Cavanaugh, Javier Colon, Chris Dailey, Randy Edsall, Doug Flutie, Christopher Jackson, Dan Orlovsky, Nancy Stevens, and Tim Wakefield.

“We’re thrilled to bring our Celebrity Pro-Am back on the same day that our fans will return to TPC River Highlands,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “We missed both last year and can’t think of a better way to kick off tournament week than to have these celebrities join us for a day of fun that benefits a great cause, since all net proceeds help local charities.”

The Travelers Championship will take place June 21–27 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. This year’s player field includes defending champion Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Tony Finau, Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson and Rickie Fowler.

Every year, history is written in the books of the Travelers Championship, and this year is sure to be no different.

156: The number of golfers competing in this year’s Travelers Championship.

$7.4 million: The purse that will be awarded to the winner of this year’s tournament.

$1.368 million: The share of the purse the winner will take home.

All spectators must purchase their tickets in advance. There will be no tickets available at the gate. For information and tournament updates, please visit TravelersChampionship.com.

