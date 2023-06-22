Katie Couric keynotes annual Women's Day at Travelers Championship

Women's Day is one of the most popular events at the Travelers Championship.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Hundreds of women participated in the annual Women's Day breakfast and networking event on Wednesday morning.

It's one of the most popular events at the Travelers Championship and this year it was back at TPC River Highlands after being held in Hartford last year.

Around 800 women participated in the event, which sold out months ago in just 15 minutes.

The event raised money for charity and also gave women opportunities to succeed on and off the green.

"It’s always such an inspiring event," said Kim Kann, Vice President of Public Relations with ConnectiCare.

"It’s something I look forward to each and every year," said participant, Jan Turner. "The money we raise for charity, coming together as women, as a community, as allies."

The keynote speaker, Katie Couric, spoke to women about her journey to where she is now in her career as an award-winning journalist and author.

"I grew up in the generation where most moms didn’t work," said Couric. "For me, it opened up my aperture of what was possible."

Women's Day started back in 2009 as a way to get women interested in golf and bridge the gap.

"Only 25% of golfers are women so we set out to change that," said Joan Woodward.

Now the program that originated from Women's Day called “She Golfs” teaches hundreds of local women about the game and the health benefits to help more women fall in love with a sport still dominated by men.

"We talk about golf etiquette, we get women on the range chipping and putting, the rules of golf and the 400 women who have gone through have taken it up," said Woodward.

Whether becoming a better golfer is the goal or just making connections, all women who participate leave feeling inspired to keep changing the world.

"It's critically important to give people an opportunity to succeed in golf or in their careers and Travelers is all about that," said Woodward.

Next year's tickets will go on sale in the spring.

