Quinnipiac Men's Hockey team accepts invite for White House visit

The NCAA national champion Bobcats will visit the White House on Monday, June 12, as part of College Athlete Day.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Quinnipiac Bobcats Me'ns Ice Hockey team has accepted an invite from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to visit the White House and celebrate the team's 2023 NCAA national championship victory.

The Bobcats will be among NCAA men's and women's national championship teams being recognized as part of "College Athlete Day," taking place in the White House South Lawn on Monday, June 12.

"Championship teams being honored at the White House is one of the great traditions in our sports culture, and we are very excited to be invited," Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold said. "We embraced the grind from day one and our players and staff continue to be rewarded for it. I can't wait to be part of yet another once-in-a-lifetime experience with our Bobcat family."

Quinnipiac won the NCAA Division I men's ice hockey championship on April 8, defeating Minnesota, 3-2, in overtime at Amalie Arena, in Tampa, Fla.

Connecticut leaders and legislators had pushed for the President to invite the championship-winning Bobcats to the White House to be recognized, with Connecticut's congressional delegation sending a letter to the President to extend the invite to the team.

"We're delighted that our championship team will have the honor of visiting with President Biden at the White House, an occasion that will add to the indelible memories of the win for the coaches and the student-athletes," Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian said. "We are most grateful to the governor, and to our Congressional delegation for advocating for this visit after a season that has brought so much pride to the Bobcat community, and to the entire state of Connecticut."

Quinnipiac will be the second Connecticut university to accept an invite from the White House this year, after the UConn men's basketball team visited the White House to celebrate their NCAA Division I men's basketball championship in May.

---

----

