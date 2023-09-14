Registration for 2023 Little Manchester Road Race starts Oct. 1

There will be a variety of running distances for various age groups, varying from a 100-meter dash to a 2-mile run.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Little Manchester Road Race is bringing fun to running the weekend before Thanksgiving. Registration for the annual family event will start Oct. 1.

The fun run will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Manchester High School track, with the races taking place between 10 a.m. and noon.

Children ages 12 and under can register to run for free. The only request is to donate two non-perishable food items to benefit the MACC Community Emergency Food Pantry.

These fun runs are limited to 1,000 children. There will be a variety of running distances for various age groups, varying from a 100-meter dash to a 2-mile run. All participants will step off the track with a medal.

In addition to the races, skydivers, trucks, and music will be on hand for entertainment.

For more information, click here. Rain Date is Friday, Nov. 25.

After the Little Manchester Road Race, bib pickup and walk-in registration will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the 87th annual Manchester Road Race, happening on Thanksgiving Day.

