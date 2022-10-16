x
Sgt. Dustin Demonte honored by Miami Dolphins

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte was a fan of the Miami Dolphins and was expected to attend the game at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Credit: Bristol Police
Sgt Dustin Demonte

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Miami Dolphins gave tribute to the two fallen Bristol police officers at Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. 

The Bristol Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Ofc. Alex Hamzy were killed Wednesday night after responding to a domestic violence call, which led to gunfire.

The Miami Dolphins shared their condolences on social media saying they will honor the lifelong Dolphins fan. 

