Sgt. Dustin Demonte honored by Miami Dolphins

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte was a fan of the Miami Dolphins and was expected to attend the game at the Hard Rock Stadium.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Miami Dolphins gave tribute to the two fallen Bristol police officers at Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte was a fan of the Miami Dolphins and was expected to attend the game at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The Bristol Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Ofc. Alex Hamzy were killed Wednesday night after responding to a domestic violence call, which led to gunfire.

The Miami Dolphins shared their condolences on social media saying they will honor the lifelong Dolphins fan.

On Wednesday, two Bristol, CT Police Officers were tragically killed in the line of duty – Officer Alex Hamzy and Sergeant Dustin Demonte.



Today, we honor Sergeant Demonte, a life-long Dolphins fan, who was planning to attend today's game at @HardRockStadium. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/URs1SSMfVH — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 16, 2022

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.