In Connecticut, being a UConn fan is a family tradition passed on for generations

Fans spent Friday getting championship merchandise signed by UConn's Andre Jackson Jr. before continuing celebrations on Saturday, for the victory parade.

CONNECTICUT, USA — In Connecticut, many people come from a long line of Husky fans.

"My whole family went to UConn so we've been UConn fans for 50 years. Long time," said Bob Waldo of South Windsor.

It's in their blood to bleed blue.

"Oh very much a family affair," said Kimberly Spillane of East Hartford.

A family affair passed on for generations.

"From Connecticut, grew up watching them," said Jamie Cody of Manchester.

She is a lifelong UConn fan and now her son Paul is too.

"I thought they were probably going to win ever since they started," said Paul Cody.

He was born in 2014, the last time the men won a championship and has been cheering them on ever since.

"It's something that we get to do together," said Jamie.

The Codys were among those who lined up at Dick's Sporting Goods in Manchester on Friday to meet one of UConn's best, Andre Jackson Jr.

"It's awesome to just see the support and everyone that had our backs the whole time we were there playing the tournament," Jackson said.

As people watched them play they noticed something special.

"This whole team is different than some of the other teams in the past. These guys all work together. It's almost like one big family," Waldo said.

"Yeah definitely, we're a family. And that's just kind of what we stress is just our culture and just relying on each other out there on the court," Jackson said.

Family, just like the one fans watch the games with.

"To go to a bunch of games together was really fun. Great experience," Jamie said.

On Saturday, all of Connecticut will join together as one big family to celebrate a spectacular win.

"It's bringing an entire state together to have a parade. Because after like the championship game, all the students were together but this is going to be a chance for the entire state to come together," said Ben Waldo of South Windsor.

More information on the parade can be found here.

