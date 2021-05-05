Yard Goats home games will have some special guests in the stadium: live goats

Yes, real live goats.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Fans will be welcomed back to the capital city's ballpark this summer and can expect to see new guests.

The Yard Goats will have goats in attendance. Yes, real live goats.

Team officials announced Wednesday that they have confirmed Fancy Pants and friends from Circle K Farms will be in attendance at every home game this season.

CONFIRMED: Fancy Pants & friends from Circle K Farms will be in attendance at every Yard Goats home game this season 🐐



Yes, real live goats pic.twitter.com/H1nh7HByFp — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) May 5, 2021

Hartford Yard Goats individual game tickets for the month of May are now on sale. A limited number of tickets will be available online or over the phone (860-246-4628).

Officials say no in-person sales will be available at this time.

The home opener is set for Tuesday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. against Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.