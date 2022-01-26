Supply chain issues blocking some nor'easter prep efforts in Connecticut

While the Connecticut Department of Transportation said they have no supply chain challenges, the same is not true for all local public works departments.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Supply chain issues have impacted so many facets of our lives, but how might it further disrupt if Connecticut is hit with a massive storm?

Milford's highway department is ready to roll out a brand new plow truck, but it's what needs to be replaced on these plows that can be an issue because of the supply chain.

"Anything you name it between oil filters, air filters, manifolds, exhaust parts, brake parts," said Tom Hunt, Highway and Parks Foreman for the City of Milford.

But, Milford has taken a proactive approach.

"Luckily, our garage foreman was ordering stuff six months prior to the winter months to have it in stock," Hunt said.

The same approach was taken by Goody's Hardware and Paint in East Haven.

"We have very little supply chain issues because over the summer we started buying snow blowers, shovels, ice melt and things like that," said David Katz, Owner of Goody's.

He says they are stocked with at least 100 snow blowers and several thousand shovels. And, they started purchasing snow blowers for this season early last spring.

"We bought them right away, 50 to 60 at a time, just because we knew there would be a supply chain issue," said Katz.

But, the supply chain has been a constant issue for grocers throughout the nearly two-year pandemic.

"We see shortages in every area and when they recover you say to yourself 'well this is it we’re on our way' and then all of a sudden another area," said John Salerno, Owner of Tops Marketplace in Plantsville.

And, with the looming storm, Tops' delivery truck, scheduled for Saturday, has already been canceled.

"Now I’m getting a Thursday truck tomorrow morning at 4 a.m.," Salerno said, noting, "I can’t add to the truck. So, we are going to get wiped out again."

