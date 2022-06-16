x
R&B singer Giveon to perform at New Haven's College Street Music Hall

The tour features California singer-songwriter Fana Hues and R&B singer Saleka.
Credit: @Giveon

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The summer concert season is heating up in Connecticut!

R&B singer and songwriter Giveon is bringing his "Give or Take Tour 2022" to New Haven's College Street Music Hall. 

The tour features California singer-songwriter Fana Hues and R&B singer Saleka.

The seven-time Grammy-nominated singer is known for his hits "Heartbreak Anniversary", "All to Me", his collab with Drake "Chicago Freestyle" and his latest single "Lie Again". 

The concert is slated for Wednesday, August 17th and the show is open to all ages.

Click here to snag your tickets!

