Food Network's Guy Fieri opens 5 Flavortown 'ghost kitchens' in Connecticut

Flavortown is “rollin’” into the Nutmeg State.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Food Network chef and star Guy Fieri has opened five new Flavortown “ghost kitchen” locations throughout Connecticut that will highlight his signature food.

Instead of static sit-down restaurants, all five of Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen’s are delivery only. They are being operated out of existing brick-and-mortar kitchens.

The spiky-haired Fieri is opening multiple kitchens across 24 states. The locations in Connecticut are in Darien, Glastonbury, Newington, and Avon – all located inside Bertucci’s restaurants. The Farmington location is inside the Westfarms mall.

Flavortown Kitchen specializes in southern home-style food including bourbon brown sugar BBQ wings, cheesesteak egg rolls, Cajun chicken alfredo, fried pickles & ranch dressing and so much more.