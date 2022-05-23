Meal House: Almond-crusted salmon salad from The Cheesecake Factory

Ever wanted to make a Cheesecake Factory menu item at home? Check out the recipe for their almond-crusted salmon salad!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Chris Sutter with the Cheesecake Factory in West Hartford stops by to show us how to make the restaurant chain's delicious almond-crusted salmon salad, right at home!

Check out the recipe below!

Ingredients

Serves 4

2 ounces of canola oil

4 salmon portions (4 ounces each)

1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon of ground black pepper

10 ounces of kale, sliced

2 ounces of lemon dressing

2 avocados, peeled, pitted, and cut into 1/2 inch pieces

8 ounces of cooked quinoa

4 ounces of brussels sprouts sliced 1/8 inches

2 ounces of arugula

4 ounces of dried cranberries

1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon of ground black pepper

8 ounces of balsamic vinaigrette

2 tablespoons of garlic aioli

2 ounces of almond crust

1 ounce of radishes, thinly sliced (24 slices)

8 small tomatoes (cocktail size)

Lemon zest

Instructions

Heat the canola oil in a large non-stick, oven-safe sauté pan set over medium-high heat.

Season both sides of the fish with salt and pepper and carefully place into the pan.

Cook for approximately 1 minute or until the fish is lightly seared.

Flip the fish over and cook for another minute.

Remove the fish from the sauté pan and transfer it into a baking dish.

Place the fish into a preheated oven set at 350°F and cook for another 5 minutes or until done.

While the fish is cooking place the sliced kale into a mixing bowl.

Ladle the lemon dressing into the bowl and aggressively toss and “massage” the ingredients together.

Add the avocado, quinoa, brussels sprouts, arugula, and dried cranberries into the bowl.

Season with salt and pepper.

Ladle the balsamic vinaigrette into the bowl and gently toss all of the ingredients together.

Place equal amounts of the salad mix into four serving bowls.

Remove the fish from the oven and spread equal amounts of garlic aioli over the piece.

Sprinkle equal amounts of the almond crust over each piece of fish.

Place the fish back into the oven for 30 seconds to warm the crust.

Place the fish on top of each salad.

Place the sliced radishes evenly over the salad.

Cut the tomatoes in half and place them evenly around the salad.

Sprinkle the lemon zest evenly over the salad and salmon.

