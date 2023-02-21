x
Meal House

Meal House: Oreo cookie pancakes from The Place 2 Be

The Place 2 Be shows how to make a delicious stack of Oreo cookie pancakes on National Pancake Day!
Credit: FOX61

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's National Pancake Day and The Place 2 Be has a recipe that's sure to elevate your pancakes to the next delicious level. 

The Place 2 Be is a millennial food concept founded in 2015. It’s inspired by a true love for brunch, Instagram, and its customers. The menu is a balance of comfort and innovation, celebrating food that appeals to both novice and extreme foodies. 

Learn more about the restaurant here.

Ingredients

5 pancakes (4 ounces each)

2 ounces of vanilla sauce

1 whole and 2 halves of strawberries

4 cookies or 3 large cookie waffles

4 ounces of crumbled Oreos

2 ounces of chocolate sauce

Oreo cookie sandwich

Powdered sugar

Whipped cream

Instructions

Pour 5 pancakes worth of batter on the griddle

Assemble and stack pancakes onto the middle of the plate.

Top pancakes with Oreo crumble, white chocolate and chocolate sauce.

Make two small whipped cream circles on each side of the pancake. Then one large one in the middle of the pancakes.

Garnish with cookie sandwiches and powdered sugar.

Place a large strawberry on top and the two halves to the side.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 


