Pizza magazine names Modern Apizza its Pizzeria of the Year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Note: Video originally aired in February 2023.

A household name for New Haven apizza is getting national recognition. Pizza Today, an industry website and magazine, has named Modern Apizza its "2023 Pizzeria of the Year."

Pizza Today visited the State St. apizza place to get a taste of some apizza pies and to admire the efficiency that goes into handling as many as 1,100 pies a day on the weekend.

"Everyone knows what their job is," owner William Pustari told Pizza Today. "You don’t have to be told. It just works."

Modern is typically mentioned among Pepe's and Sally's on Wooster St. when New Haven apizza is brought up; all three are well-known for their thin-crusted, charred brick-oven baked pizza.

Modern was established in 1934, and Pustari bought the establishment around 35 years ago.

---

