Diapers available for families in need in the City of Waterbury and beyond

Families who are struggling can visit TEAM Inc.'s diaper room for free diapers as more families struggle to make ends meet.

WATERBURY, Conn. — It’s National Diaper Need Awareness Week, and organizations in Waterbury are coming together to make sure every family that struggling has exactly what they need, with a focus on baby diapers.

"When people are in need, we do come together and take care of our own here in Waterbury," said Paul Pernerewski, President of the Board of Alderman in the City.

The shelves are stocked in TEAM Inc.’s community diaper room. The nonprofit organization collects diapers that are donated to families in Waterbury and the region, aiming to take away the cost for parents who are struggling to keep up.

"Each month, we provide diapers to over 300 families," said site director, Jamie Cullen.

The program supplies more than 200,000 diapers a year but is looking to expand to address a growing need across the nation and here at home.

"One out of three American families was struggling with diaper need, that has moved to one in two," said TEAM's CEO David Morgan.

The diaper bank room is in the Slocum School, a head-start day care center that serves around 300 children a year. The program provides free child care to qualifying families and supplies parents with diapers.

According to TEAM, the cost of diapers has gone up 32% over recent years. If families can't afford enough, there are health risks for children.

"These babies are at risk for urinary tract infections and increased trips to the pediatrician," said Cullen.

In Connecticut, families are unable to use SNAP benefits to buy diapers.

Parents said with more people trying to make ends meet, the diaper bank is making a big difference in their neighborhoods.

"A lot of people are really, really struggling so just to say you know what, come down here and we can make it happen for you is great," said parent, Wendy Bryan. "I've been in the time of need so I know how it feels."

To learn how to donate diapers, get involved, or become a recipient of the program, click here.

