1 person shot dead in Hartford: Police

Hartford police are currently investigating on Laurel Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — One person is dead following a shooting on Laurel St. in Hartford Thursday night.

Hartford police said that another victim on the scene has unknown injuries from the incident.

Police responded to the area of 252 Laurel, just off of Farmington Avenue, shortly after 9 p.m. Laurel Street is currently closed to through traffic.

Both men involved are believed to be in their late 20s. Nobody was on the scene to see what exactly happened but the incident appears to be targeted. Police are currently getting a search warrant.

This is Hartford's 25th homicide of the year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.