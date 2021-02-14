Man stabbed in Manchester; one person in custody

The victim is out of surgery and in intensive care.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — One man is in an intensive care unit after being stabbed Saturday morning.

Manchester Police say they were dispatched around 9:45 a.m. to a report of a disturbance in the area of 140 Hilliard St. Police found two men outside, one of them holding a large knife pointed toward the other. After being told to drop the knife, the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Kelvin McCullough out of Hartford, threw the knife to the ground and was detained by officers.

The other man immediately told officers that someone was stabbed, needed help, and was down inside the entrance to the building. Officers found a 33-year-old man from Bridgeport inside the building's entrance suffering from a large laceration to the abdomen. Officers and paramedics gave medical aid, and the victim was transported to Hartford Hospital. As of Saturday night, the victim was out of surgery and in the ICU.

The suspect, McCullough, is being held at the Manchester Police Department on an active warrant out of Hartford, CT, and charges related to today's incident are pending.