68-year-old man stabbed at Manchester apartment complex; Police searching for suspect

Police were called to Carver Drive shortly before noon

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Manchester Police are investigating the stabbing of a 68-year-old man Saturday. .

Police and fire crews were called to the scene at 11:57am for the report of a 68-year-old man who had been stabbed. Emergency crews were on the scene at the apartment complex and crime scene tape cordoned off one of the units.

An ambulance with sirens going was seen leaving the area.

Lt. Ryan Shea said police they knew who the suspect was and were searching for them. Police said this was an isolated incident.

A witness said he saw someone drive up in a black car and go to one of the apartments. Another man came out and both went back to the car. The first man got back in the car, and the second was leaned into the passenger side window. Suddenly, the witness said, the car drove away quickly and the second man went back up to the apartment and collapsed on the porch. The witness said police and fire crews arrived and took the victim away by ambulance.

This is a developing story.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.