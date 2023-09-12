Motorcyclist crashes into vehicle during Boston Post Road street takeover: Police

The July street takeover had around 300 dirt bikes, ATVs, and motorcycles traveling on Boston Post Road from West Haven to Milford, police said.

MILFORD, Conn. — A New Haven man was arrested for the motorcycle crash he got in while participating in a street takeover on the Boston Post Road in July, according to Milford police.

Jonathan Delgado, 40, was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with evading responsibility, failure to obey a control signal and operating a motorcycle without an endorsement.

Delgado was allegedly participating in a street takeover that traveled from West Haven to Milford on the Boston Post Road on July 7. The street takeover had about 300 dirt bikes, ATVs, and motorcycles on the road, police said.

Delgado is accused of crashing into a vehicle that was coming off of the Exit ramp of Interstate 95 North. The motorcycle got trapped under the vehicle and one of the street takeover participants was able to remove it from the vehicle's front bumper, police said. Delgado left the scene before police arrived in the area.

An investigation led police to identify Delgado as the motorcycle operator.

Delgado has been released on a promise to appear in court on Oct. 10.

