New Haven police investigate homicide

The incident happened in the Fair Haven neighborhood

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police said they are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday night.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. and police said a crime scene is being held on Exchange Street between Ferry Street and East Pearl Street. The victim is an adult male that has not yet been identified

No additional details have been released at this time.

As of this morning, a portion of Exchange Street remains closed.