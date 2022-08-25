Hamden Police arrest New Haven man for gas station shooting

The suspect, Samuel Tate, is being held on a $500,000 bond.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police have charged a man with shooting a man in an attempted robbery at a local gas station, in which the victim returned gunfire at the suspects.

Samuel Tate, 22, of New Haven was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to the July shooting. He is charged with 1st Degree Assault, 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, 1st Degree Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Reckless Endangerment.

Police say that on July 22 at 4 p.m., they responded to the parking lot of the Gulf Express gas station on 144 Arch Street for reports of a shooting. The officers found a 28-year-old Hamden man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the victim was inside his car in the parking lot and was approached by two suspects, one of them allegedly being Tate, who attempted to rob him. One of the suspects shot the victim during the robbery.

The victim, who has a CT pistol permit and was armed, returned fire at the suspects. Both suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police at the time said it was uncertain if either suspect was struck by the victim's gunfire.

Tate is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on September 8 and was held on a $500,000 bond.

