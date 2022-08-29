New Haven man dies in midday shooting that concerns police

Law enforcement sources say the argument which lead to the shooting was a dispute over jewelry.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 26-year-old New Haven man was shot to death Monday afternoon and law enforcement sources said they are concerned about potential retaliation. The city's eighth homicide of the year, according to sources, was likely a result of an argument over a gold chain.

At approximately 1 p.m., officers responded to Thompson St. near Shelton Ave. on a call of multiple shots fired. When they arrived, they found two gunshot victims.

"One gunshot victim, with a shot to the leg, is a 20-year-old New Haven resident," said Chief Karl Jacobson, of the New Haven Police Department. "The second is a 26-year-old New Haven resident, who was shot a couple of times."

It was 26-year-old Michael Judkins, who sources say has died. The initial investigation revealed the two victims, when shot, were either inside of or next to an Audi, which had multiple evidence markers around it and was still running with its lights on as of late afternoon.

The 20-year-old who has not been was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"One of them has had prior police contact," Jacobson confirmed. "I know him as a resident of this area. Would see him play basketball on the courts. Very well-known member of this community."

The chief wouldn’t confirm it, but other law enforcement sources said the shooting was a result of an argument over a gold chain. As part of the evidence gathering a K-9 was brought in to comb the area next to a nearby walking path.

"There is some indication that somebody may have run from the scene, but it’s a procedure to check the same whether somebody through something, whether it be a piece of clothing or took a piece of clothing off or threw a weapon or anything like that," Jacobson said.

Because it's believed that those involved were a part of some street groups, including the Thompson Street Boys (TSB), law-enforcement fears there could be retaliation.

Jacobson declined to comment when asked if any weapons were found on the scene.

